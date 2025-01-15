“F*** you” Kanye West slams brands in sudden Instagram rant

Kanye West has gone on Instagram to slam brands.

He shared a photo of a dusty old laptop and wrote: “To be specific Any brand other than Yeezy Fu** you Close your dirty ass laptops I don’t hate you I just love melee.”

In a follow-up post, he shared a photo of a goat and crowned himself the “goat of all goats”.

He wrote in the caption that he doesn’t take advice from anyone, rather he does and says what he wants.

He added that everyone wanted to know what would happen if he never has money again but they would never find out because he is rich forever.