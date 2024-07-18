FA cooking plans to hire Pep Guardiola as England’s manager to replace Gareth Southgate

Football Association (FA) is reportedly considering Pep Guardiola as a potential replacement for Gareth Southgate as the England manager.

Following Southgate’s resignation after England’s Euro 2024 final defeat to Spain, the search for a new manager has begun. Names like Eddie Howe and Lee Carsley have been floated, but a high-profile candidate is also being considered.

According to The Independent, the FA is willing to wait and see if Guardiola leaves Manchester City in 2025 before appointing a permanent successor to Southgate.

There are even suggestions that an interim manager might be appointed in the meantime. Guardiola is in the final year of his contract and has hinted he might leave at the end of the 2024-25 season.

If the FA opts to delay a permanent appointment while monitoring Guardiola’s situation, they will need an interim manager for England’s matches until next summer.

Carsley, currently managing the Under-21s, would be a strong candidate for the interim role.

Guardiola, 53, is one of the most successful managers in modern football. He has won the Premier League six times, leading Manchester City to the title for the past five consecutive years, and has also lifted the Champions League three times.

For the next 10 months, Guardiola will focus on his club, aiming for success on all fronts as usual for City. England will watch closely to see if he shows any interest in transitioning to international management in the near future.