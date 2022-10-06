Facebook has deleted Dr Brian Sampa’s page over his anti-gay campaign- Yona Musukwa



Yona Musukwa

Dr. Brian Sampa’s Facebook page has been deleted by Facebook over his anti gay campaign.

It is hard to fight Western agendas. All struggle sites, platforms and spaces are controlled and owned by them. They own and manage narratives.

Just look at the world perception of the United States of America. Well managed narratives. Most grew up thinking America was the greatest country on earth that invented freedom and democracy, kanshi ni beans.

No country on earth has committed atrocities on this earth like the US. No country on this earth is self centered like the US. No country on this earth has bullied the world like the US.

They promote their own, and discredit those who oppose them using the media. A successful Russian business man is negatively called oligarchy. An American, doing the same business is called business tycoon.

Most Africans have always lived with gays and lesbians, and have no problem with them. What they are opposed to is forcing and promoting gayism on them.