Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg has warned Messenger users that their friends will soon be able to see if they’ve make screenshots of chats.

After announcing that all Messenger chats can be encrypted, just like WhatsApp, Zuckerberg said in a post that people need to be careful if they’re taking screencaps while Disappearing Messages are activated.

These are texts that vanish automatically and can be activated in your Messenger settings. However, if you or a friend take a screenshot of a disappearing text chat, the other person will now be informed with a notification.

This means a copy of your chat will exist even if the messages have disappeared in the app.

“New update for end-to-end encrypted Messenger chats so you get a notification if someone screenshots a disappearing message,” Zuckerberg wrote on his Facebook profile.

“We’re also adding GIFs, stickers, and reactions to encrypted chats too.”

He then shared an exchange with his long-term wife and partner, Priscilla Chan. Zuckerberg makes a cheesy joke about a supercomputer, and Priscilla takes a screenshot, demonstrating how the notification will work in action once disappearing messages are activated.