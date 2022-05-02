FACKSON SHAMENDA THE ICON OF LABOUR MATTERS IN ZAMBIA/AFRICA.

Fackson U. Shamenda (born 18 September 1950 is a Zambian trade unionist and politician.

Shamenda worked for the postal service, and in 1979 he became the leader of the National Union of Communication Workers. In 1982, he became the regional representative for the Postal, Telegraph and Telephone International, then from 1994 he served as its African representative.

In 1991, SHAMENDA was elected as president of the Zambia Congress of Trade Unions ZCTU,a position late president chiluba held when him(Shamenda)held the position of ZCTU Secretary general. He was also a president of the Southern Africa Trade Union Co-ordination Council. In 2000, he was elected as president of the International Confederation of Free Trade Unions, the only African ever to hold the post.

Shamenda was a supporter of the Patriotic Front. In 2011, he stood down from his trade union posts, and was elected to the National Assembly of Zambia, representing Ndola Central. He was immediately appointed as Minister of Labour and Social Security, and served until 2015, when he retired.

Labour issues and rights of a worker,can never go without mentioning the name FACKSON SHAMENDA.