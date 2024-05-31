LATEST UPDATE | Facts To Know About the South Africa’s 2024 General Elections.

1. Voting count enters day two in South Africa.

2. South Africa’s Election Commission has just announced it is facing issues with its website displaying election results.

3. In the latest graphic, just over 50% of the votes have been counted and this is how things stand with the top three:

✅ ANC 42.3%

✅ DA 23.4%

✅ MKP 10.8%

✅ EFF 9.6%

4. So far, Ramaphosa’s ANC is leading with approx. 43%, followed by John Steenhuisen’s DA with 25%, Jacob Zuma’s MKP with 11% and Julius Malema’s EFF has about 10%.

5. With more than half the votes now counted in South Africa, the ANC is on course to lose its parliamentary majority it has held for 30 years. The party is well short of a majority with 42.7%. It won 57.5% of votes in the previous election in 2019

6. If this happens, the ANC will need to try to make a deal with other parties to form a coalition government. The choice of coalition partners depends on their distance from the 50 % mark.

8.Projections also suggest the ANC has lost its majority in KwaZulu-Natal province to the MKP led by the former president, Jacob Zuma. Analysts say the success of the new party has cost the ANC its parliamentary majority.

10. uMkhonto we Sizwe (MK), a new party led by former president Jacob Zuma, was at 10% and eating into ANC support, particularly in KwaZulu-Natal – his home province and a traditional stronghold of the ruling party.

11. The partial results released by the electoral commission put the pro-business Democratic Alliance (DA) in second place on 23.6%.

12. Though the DA has vowed to oust ANC, its leader John Steenhuisen has not ruled out a partnership to block what he has called a “doomsday coalition” with the ANC bringing the EFF or MK into government.

