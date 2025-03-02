FACTS;Zambia’s Foreign Debt Jumps from $14.7 billion to $21.6billion
Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba wrote;
Musokotwane’s Budget Speech 2021;
“the stock of public external debt amounted to US $14.71 billion as at end-September 2021. Of this amount, central Government external debt was US $12.99 billion while guaranteed and non guaranteed external debt for State Owned Enterprises was US $1.56 billion and US $164.52 million, respectively”
2022 BUDGET ADDRESS BY HONOURABLE DR. SITUMBEKO MUSOKOTWANE, MP, MINISTER OF FINANCE AND NATIONAL PLANNING DELIVERED TO THE NATIONAL ASSEMBLY ON FRIDAY, 29TH OCTOBER, 2021
And now; $21.6 billion in December 2024
● Includes new IMF Loan of $1.8billion
● $750m from World Bank Group
● $750million fuel debt
Zambia: Fourth Review Under the Arrangement Under the Extended Credit Facility and Financing Assurances Review—Debt Sustainability Analysis
Zambia’s external public and publicly guaranteed (PPG) debt increased to US$21.6 billion by end-2023.
Can the government dispute these figures please if they are not true?
But if it is true indeed, can the government tell us exactly what they have spent these colossal sums of money on? In our entire history as a country, we have never ever reached these levels of borrowing. The PF borrowed, and we can see where that money went.
It would be also good if the president declared his assets. Otherwise we will constantly be thinking that he is a big thief hiding his corrupt activities.
Reject tribalism, corruption and oppression.
Vote wisely in 2026.