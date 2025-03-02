FACTS;Zambia’s Foreign Debt Jumps from $14.7 billion to $21.6billion



Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba wrote;



Musokotwane’s Budget Speech 2021;



“the stock of public external debt amounted to US $14.71 billion as at end-September 2021. Of this amount, central Government external debt was US $12.99 billion while guaranteed and non guaranteed external debt for State Owned Enterprises was US $1.56 billion and US $164.52 million, respectively”





2022 BUDGET ADDRESS BY HONOURABLE DR. SITUMBEKO MUSOKOTWANE, MP, MINISTER OF FINANCE AND NATIONAL PLANNING DELIVERED TO THE NATIONAL ASSEMBLY ON FRIDAY, 29TH OCTOBER, 2021





And now; $21.6 billion in December 2024



● Includes new IMF Loan of $1.8billion



● $750m from World Bank Group



● $750million fuel debt





Zambia: Fourth Review Under the Arrangement Under the Extended Credit Facility and Financing Assurances Review—Debt Sustainability Analysis





Zambia’s external public and publicly guaranteed (PPG) debt increased to US$21.6 billion by end-2023.