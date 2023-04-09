Failure By Govt To Explain Ongoing National Shortage Of Mealie Meal Worrying

FAILURE BY GOVERNMENT TO EXPLAIN ONGOING NATIONAL SHORTAGE OF MEALIE MEAL WORRYING

By Michael Kaluba

The Community Action against Corruption is irked by an alleged failure by the government to explain the ongoing national shortage of mealie meal arguing that all of Agriculture Minister Mtolo Phiri’s statements so far show a lack of a coordinated effort to solve this problem.

Organization Chief Executive Officer Brighton Tembo says contrary to Agriculture Minister Mtolo Phiri’s assertions, the country’s predicament and challenged food security are not solely due to the smuggling of mealie meal into neighboring countries.

Mr. Tembo says Mr. Phiri, like many of his cabinet counterparts and their Permanent Secretaries, has failed to effectively communicate decisions on matters affecting his ministry to the Zambian people and may be looking to President Hakainde Hichilema for an explanation.

He argues that this trend by cabinet ministers to leave explanations to the head of state has led some sections of society to believe that certain ministers are incompetent and don’t understand their duties.

Zambia is currently facing an acute national shortage of the staple food, mealie meal, with the price of the commodity at an all-time record high in various parts of the country as it is fetching beyond k200 from around k135 last year.

PHOENIX NEWS