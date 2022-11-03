FAILURE IS NOW SMELLING IN HAKAINDE’S FACE – NAWAKWI

Failure is smelling in Hakainde Hichilema’s face, opposition FDD leader Edith Nawakwi has charged.

And Nawakwi said the kind of suffering President Hichilema has visited upon Zambians requires the setting up of a medical board to determine what is wrong with the President.

In a statement to Daily Revelation, Nawakwi charged that when a leader did not have time for his people “they go on a frolic of miscellaneous behavior”, saying “this business where Hakainde and his cahoots are ever involved in arresting innocent Zambians should stop.”

“Honestly who doesn’t know that at this point in time there is no one in State House? There is no occupant of State House? So legally you can’t say to someone that you have defamed the President because someone said that someone may be in need of medical attention and that person is an occupant of State House,” Nawakwi said.

Nawakwi said as far as she was concerned, President Hichilema does not live in State House but community house, and wondered when his house became State House as Zambians have been asking questions time and again, saying that it was for reasons like this where he was absolutely conflicted not knowing whether he was an occupant of State House or community house.

She said she did not know whether “these young government lawyers” are advising the President properly because saying… https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/failure-is-now-smelling-in-hakaindes-face-nawakwi/