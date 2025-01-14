FAILURE TO EXECUTE PRESIDENTIAL DIRECTIVES AIMED AT DEVELOPING PETROLEUM SECTOR ANGERS TRANSPORTERS





By Conrad Mwango



The Petroleum Transporters Association of Zambia is appealing to President Hakainde Hichilema to consider convening another meeting with sector players.



Association General Secretary Benson Tembo said the meeting should focus on conducting a post-mortem of the meeting held in April last year whose resolutions he says have failed due non-implementation.



Mr. Tembo tells Phoenix News that the President gave a number of directives to specific government departments with regards to how the petroleum transporters would be managed but that none of these directives have been followed.





He says the sector continues to fair badly because of the failure by some government departments to act on the pertinent issues the head of state raised.





In April last year, President Hichilema held a meeting with petroleum transporters where he emphasized among other things the need to ensure local transporters are given business.



