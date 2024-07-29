Failure to fire corrupt ministers reveals Hichilema as a kingpin of corruption – Msoni

By Mubanga Mubanga

All People’s Congress party leader Nason Msoni has accused President Hichilema of being a kingpin of corruption happening in the government for failing to rein in on corrupt ministers

Msoni wondered why the ACC should fail to mention names of government officials being investigated.

“So he was already prepared for this corruption, that is why, he put institutions that ought to fight corruption under his office. How can I seriously say that we don’t publicise the investigations of criminals in government because we don’t want to damage their integrity. What integrity is there for a thief? Let the people know that this one is a thief,” Msoni said.

He said there was no serious corruption going on in the country, that was why those suspected of practicing corruption in government, were even having the audacity to sue those who were calling them out… https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/failure-to-fire-corrupt-ministers-reveals-hichilema-as-a-kingpin-of-corruption-msoni/