FAILURE TO LAUNCH MINE HAS EMBARRASSED HH … people in Mufumbwe are angry- MUZUNGU

FAILURE TO LAUNCH MINE HAS EMBARRASSED HH – MUZUNGU

… people in Mufumbwe are angry … is it because the shareholders are local people in Mufumbwe?

By Mubanga Mubanga

We feel that the President has been embarrassed with this, says Euro Africa Kalengwa Mine Limited vice chairperson Mulondwe Muzungu, after a failed launch of Kalengwa Mine which was supposed to be graced by President Hakainde Hichilema yesterday, October 1, 2024.

President Hichilema was supposed to grace a contested Kalengwa Mine in Mufumbwe, whose government interest was raised by Finance minister Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane after he announced during his budget address that the mine had allocated an initial investment of about US$200 million.

Moxico Resources Zambia Limited and Euro Africa Resources Limited, a mining company connected to UPND’s Muzungu were the ones planning the launch despite a court order which halted resumption of operations, until the matter was resolved among the parties involved.

Daily Revelation has however been told that the launch could not proceed despite preparations at government level to do so.

In a frustrated voice, Muzungu asked the reporter if the media organisation had the solution or intended to make things worse.

"And do you have a solution to this matter or you want to aggravate the situation because I know that you people do not mean