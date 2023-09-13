Failure to multiply CDF money lands Chipata Jujuman behind bars

THE long arm of the law has fastened its grip on a cunning jujuaman of Chipata in Eastern Province who ran away with a whooping K145,700 Constituency Development Fund (CDF) that he promised he would magically multiply.

This supernatural saga happened in mouse eating city where the suspect, Gilbert Banda, managed to pull off a vanishing act after conning Thomson Lungu, the unsuspecting leader of a cooperative in David Kaunda compound.

This dramatic turn of events unfolded back in June of this year.

Lungu had entrusted him with the CDF funds, believing in Banda’s promise of miraculous multiplication.

However, in his greedy thirst to become wealthy without breaking a sweat, Lungu was deceived, the cunning conjurer soon disappeared into thin air, leaving him in a state of shock and financial dismay.

It was a plot worthy of a suspense-filled novel, but the authorities were not to be outdone as the witch doctors magic wore out like a faded jeans, falling prey to the witty officers who welcomed Banda to the cold cell to chill in this hot season.

Eastern Province’s police commanding officer, Limpo Liywalii, confirmed the arrest of Banda, who had sought refuge in Lusaka as his safe haven.

Banda now faces the stark reality of a theft charge, and the court awaits his arrival to answer for his actions.

While justice caught up with the sorcerer, Lungu, the cooperative leader, found himself on the wrong side of the law.

Lungu was recently sentenced to three years in prison for theft, a crime born from his misplaced trust in the witchdoctor’s fantastical claims of multiplying funds.

This cautionary tale serves as a vivid reminder that, in the world of magic and money, promises of prosperity may sometimes lead to a cruel vanishing act of one’s hard-earned resources.

By Moses Makwaya

Kalemba