Failure to pay prostitute K50 earns Mazabuka barman life threatening stabs



FAILURE to pay a sweet thigh vendor K50 after she provided him some quick sexual relief has earned a barman of Mazabuka, life-threatening stab wounds.



According to Byta FM, a 30-year-old barman’s night took a drastic turn – from “oh yeah, ulimobutu maningi!’ to ‘oh no kwamana, ndauko mebo kujulu!” in a matter of minutes.



The radio station reports that the barman’s feelings shifted from euphoria to the agony of broken bottles shattering his peaceful night.



Details of the horrific and bloody incident are that; when the patrons packed up and headed home in the early hours of Friday, barman is said to have decided squeeze in one more round of a different kind of enjoyment as he opted for a quick ‘nightcap’ of a more personal nature.



Upon agreement of a K50, with commercial sex worker, the barman went in for one quick round earing almost instant relief.



But all hell broke loose after he refused to pay the agreed amount.



The angry prostitute grabbed a bottle, smashed it against a wall and went on to stab her latest client.



The results of the violent clash earned the barman a place in a ward at Mazabuka General Hoospital where he is clinging to the little life left in him while the pleasure provider is detained at Mazabuka Central Police.



Before being taken into detention, the woman of the night cinfirmed to a Byta FM news crew that she resorted to stabbing the victim with a broken beer bottle after he refused to pay her K50.



She admitted losing her temper saying it is through her work that she provides for her daughter.



In the meantime, the barman’s aunt has demanded that the prostitute faces the erect wrath of the law.



By Buumba Mwitumwa



Kalemba August 18, 2024