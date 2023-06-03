FAILURE TO SECURE CONVICTIONS FROM HIGH PROFILE CORRUPTION CASES TO CAUSE MORE FRUSTRATION AMONG ZAMBIANS
By Michael Kaluba
Community Action Against Corruption has warned that the continued corruption cases involving high-profile individuals from the former government that have not resulted in convictions will increase frustrations among Zambians.
Organization Chief Executive Officer Brighton Tembo is calling for an evaluation of the functioning of the joint investigative team tasked with tracking down corrupt people in Zambia, saying it has been nearly two years with no convictions in high-profile cases.
Mr. Tembo claims that the raid on former Zambia Revenue Authority-ZRA- Commissioner General Kingsley Chanda’s home and farm yesterday, is just another goose chase that will irritate Zambians who want to see people punished for their crimes.
He has since proposed that government increases the capacity of the financial and economic crimes court to process and dispose-off corruption cases in a timely manner.
Several former government officials, politically exposed individuals and former ministers are currently facing corruption allegations, including the possession of properties considered to be proceeds of crime.
PHOENIX NEWS
Hakainde is not interested in fighting corruption.
Truth be told, UPND is probably a lot more corrupt than PF. Hakainde has appointed a lot of his own people in key positions to minimise leaks of what is actually going on. All the most important positions in government and civil service are now headed by a Tonga. This is purely to shield inner dealings because he knows that a Tonga or even a Lozi is not likely to betray him. That is a fact. We saw the composition of the ACC, all Tonga. This is the same across all major boma functions. The problem is that the ACC has failed in its duty because Hakainde appoints people on basis of tribe, not competency. Hence the ZERO convictions we have seen.
If the ACC was doing its job securing convictions, no one would even care that it was all Tonga. People would even advocate for more Tonga people across all functions because they would deliver. However, these guys in ACC are useless. Just like their boss. Conmen. Zero convictions is nothing to be proud of ba makaka.
I said earlier on that this fight against corruption is just a farce.
Zambians wanted conviction’s, not this childish drama we are being subjected to by joint whatever.its very frustrating to say the least
Let us not make it tribal. Failure by the investigative wings to get a conviction from all the high profile crimes is disheartening. Do we have competent investigators? Do we have real lawyers standing up for the state? How does someone get an acquittal on so many cases. We are beginning to lose hope in our system. That s why some show off about getting acquired no matter the case. Hire the FBI.