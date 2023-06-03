FAILURE TO SECURE CONVICTIONS FROM HIGH PROFILE CORRUPTION CASES TO CAUSE MORE FRUSTRATION AMONG ZAMBIANS

By Michael Kaluba

Community Action Against Corruption has warned that the continued corruption cases involving high-profile individuals from the former government that have not resulted in convictions will increase frustrations among Zambians.

Organization Chief Executive Officer Brighton Tembo is calling for an evaluation of the functioning of the joint investigative team tasked with tracking down corrupt people in Zambia, saying it has been nearly two years with no convictions in high-profile cases.

Mr. Tembo claims that the raid on former Zambia Revenue Authority-ZRA- Commissioner General Kingsley Chanda’s home and farm yesterday, is just another goose chase that will irritate Zambians who want to see people punished for their crimes.

He has since proposed that government increases the capacity of the financial and economic crimes court to process and dispose-off corruption cases in a timely manner.

Several former government officials, politically exposed individuals and former ministers are currently facing corruption allegations, including the possession of properties considered to be proceeds of crime.

PHOENIX NEWS