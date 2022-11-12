FAILURE TO UPGRADE TEACHERS TO NEW SALARY SCALES DURING 2022 NEGOTIATIONS OF CONDITIONS OF SERVICE FOR CIVIL SERVANTS WORRIES NAQUEZ

By Musonda Kalumba

The National Action for Quality Education in Zambia –NAQUEZ- says the 2022 negotiations of conditions of service for civil servants failed to address the upgrading of teachers to new salary scales and the confirmation of thousands of teachers in substantive positions.

NAQUEZ Executive Director Aaron Chansa says in as much as the 10.5 percent salary increment for civil servants is not bad, the aspect of upgrades and confirmations should have been adequately tackled.

Mr. Chansa says this would have motivated teachers saying government should address the two items as they are a matter of serious concern to many teachers.

He says it is important that the Ministry of Education, the unions and the public service management division -PSMD- address the matter owing to the fact that the minister of finance had allocated a lot funds for upgrades and confirmations.

The NAQUEZ Executive Director says what is obtaining does not support the allocation of finance by the ministry of finance to that cause and demands clear explanation on the two issues.

On Thursday, government announced an increase in salaries for public service workers by 10.5 percent across the board effective January 2023.

PHOENIX NEWS