FAITH MUNTHALI URGES WOMEN TO EMBRACE EDITH NAWAKWI’s LEGACY



Copperbelt… Tuesday April 8, 2025



In a passionate message to women across the nation, National Chairlady of Citizens First, Ms. Faith Munthali, has called on women to draw inspiration from the legacy of Edith Nawakwi, describing her as a trailblazer in Zambia’s political and economic landscape.





Ms. Munthali hailed Nawakwi as a symbol of determination and courage, noting that her historic appointment as Zambia’s first female Minister of Finance marked a turning point in the nation’s journey toward gender-inclusive leadership.



She said Nawakwi’s expertise and vision played a critical role in shaping Zambia’s economy and opened doors for future generations of women leaders.





Despite facing numerous challenges and consistently placing third in general elections, Ms. Munthali pointed out that Nawakwi’s resolve never faltered.



She emphasized that Nawakwi endured arrests and political adversity, yet continued to rise with renewed vigor to fight for justice and speak for the marginalized.





According to Munthali, Nawakwi remained steadfast in challenging governmental shortcomings and voicing the concerns of those who felt unheard.



She urged women to recognize that true leadership is about standing up for what is right, even when it is not easy.





Ms. Munthali stated that Edith Nawakwi’s life is a testament to the power of resilience, adding that women everywhere should follow her example by rising to speak against injustice and advocating for change.



She encouraged women not only to challenge societal norms but also to lead with purpose and courage.





She concluded her message by urging women to honor Nawakwi’s legacy through action, ambition, and integrity, affirming that change begins with the courage to take the first step.





“Emulate her strength, embrace her vision, and let her legacy guide you as you forge your own path in the world,” she said.