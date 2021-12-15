NEARLY two months after she forfeited millions of Kwacha to the State to free herself from criminal prosecution, journalist Faith Musonda has been detained on fresh allegations of having property suspected to be proceeds of crime.

By last evening, Ms Musonda was still in detention at Richard Kachingwe Police Post in Kabwata Site and Service near Tokyo Way.

She infamously became the centre of attention after police discovered K65 million and US$57,000 cash in a house purportedly to be hers in New Kasama about three months ago.

The source told Daily Mail that Ms Musonda was still in detention by 19:00 hours and…-Zambia Daily Mail