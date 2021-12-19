FAITH MUSONDA IS JUST A PAWN IN THIS WHOLE GAME … there are very senior guys involved, says Sichinga

Faith Musonda and the others are just pawns in the whole game as there are very senior people involved in all this, says former commerce minister Bob Sichinga.

Speaking with Daily Revelation following the arrest of Faith Chisela Musonda for being in possession of property suspected to be proceeds of crime, Sichinga said it was clear to everybody that there was rampant corruption under former president Edgar Lungu’s government, saying there was a bigger ring behind Musonda, “a bigger clique of corruption than what is being manifest right now.”

He said these investigations should be extended beyond Musonda to address the cancerous cycle.

"All these people were finding money on two basis, recompensed for procurement of one thing or another. Now that could not have been possible through the normal channels of ZPPA, because the rules are very clear. So for me is that this ought to extend beyond, all you have to do in audit we say you follow the audit trail. Just go to the award of the contracts that was made and say to the people at ZPPA, did you approve this or not?" Sichinga said. "And they…