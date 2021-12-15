FAITH MUSONDA MUST GO TO JAIL THIS TIME

First and foremost we have people who just steal a goat and go to prison for 5 years.

Faith Musonda has K65 Million, $57,000 and a house valued at K6 Million, all acquired from looting the national treasury.

Faith Musonda was given amnesty in which she had to make a full declaration of all assets acquired from stolen funds in exchange for her freedom.

It now appears she did not declare everything, she was still concealing and hiding several properties which are proceeds of crime.

An example must be made out of her and this time the people of Zambia won’t tolerate a deal, she should be taken to court and let the courts sentence her if found wanting.

No more kids gloves, corruption must be met with stiff punishment and jail time.

Send her to jail and she will disclose who she was stealing with.- NDC