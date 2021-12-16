By ADRIAN MWANZA

FAITH Musonda is still in detention but the Anti-Corruption Commission has remained tight lipped about her whereabouts.

Ms Musonda, who was earlier detained at Richard Kachingwe Police Post, was yesterday whisked away by the officers from the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) around 10 hours.

Ms Musonda’s lawyer Jonas Zimba said his client was still in detention but that he was not in a position to give details.

He said the matter was being handled by the ACC and that they are the ones that knew her whereabouts.

‘’What I can tell you is that Faith is still in detention but the ACC will be able to give more details on the matter and where she is being kept,’’ he said.

Meanwhile ACC Spokesperson Queen Chibwe said that the Commission could not give more details as the matter was still under investigations.

Ms Chibwe said that she could not divulge the details of Ms Musonda’s whereabouts as the matter was still under investigations.

‘’The Commission cannot comment on the matter at the moment, however we will issue an official statement at an appropriate time,’’ she said.

Faith Musonda, a journalist came in the limelight after K65million and US$57,000 cash was found in her house in New Kasama.

The cash, house and other properties were forfeited to the state in a deal struck with the ACC in order for Ms Musonda to avoid prosecution.

Ms Musonda has now reportedly being discovered to have more property not declared.