FAITH NGOs LAUNCH HH UPTO 2031



With bearly a week after President Hakainde Hichilema visit to the Copperbelt province, a campaign for his second term has been launched.



A formation dubbed “HH Mpaka (upto) 2031” to spearhead this campaign has been formed by some Faith groupings.



Speaking at the launch in Ndola Sunday morning, August 24, 2025, Faith Organisation Alliance Secretary General John Mwendapole said the initiative has been formed to champion President Hichilema’s continued stay in office until 2031.



According to Radio Phoenix, Mwanda explained that as a developing country, Zambia needs continuity of the UPND government.



He has urged Zambians lto rally behind President Hichilema in 2026 and support the UPND’s stay in office for another term.