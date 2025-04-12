Fake doctor arrested for running illegal practice in Eastern Cape



A man posing as a medical doctor has been arrested after authorities discovered he had been operating an illegal private practice and treating patients without any medical qualifications.



Identified as “Dr.” LS Jonga, the suspect allegedly ran a fully equipped surgery, misleading the community by posing as a legitimate healthcare professional. Law enforcement, acting on a tip-off, swiftly moved in to shut down the unauthorized operation.



Authorities have confirmed that Jonga held no recognized medical credentials. An investigation is currently underway to determine the extent of the services he provided and whether any patients were harmed under his care.



Health officials have urged members of the public to verify practitioners’ credentials and report any suspicious activity.