‘Fake lawyer’ from Kenya enters a not-guilty plea

A man in Kenya has been accused of pretending to be a lawyer even though he doesn’t have the proper qualifications. He has told the court that he is innocent.

A person named Brian Mwenda Njagi was taken to court in Nairobi, Kenya’s capital, on Wednesday. This comes after he was arrested on Tuesday.

He is accused of creating fake legal papers to work as a lawyer and stealing others’ identities.

He is called the “fake lawyer” by local news outlets. They say he has won many court cases even though he is not trained as a lawyer.

However, the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) disagrees with this. “From what we know, Mr. Mwendwa has been going to court for about eight or nine months. It seems unlikely that he could have completed that many cases unless they were small claims courts that finish within 60 days,” said Eric Theuri, the LSK chairman, in an interview with the BBC.

Our investigations have revealed that he does not actually have a real law degree from Strathmore University. Additionally, we have discovered that the bar admission letter he possesses, which grants him permission to practice law, has a forged signature of the former chief justice Evans Gicheru, who served between 2003 and 2011.

But, the Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) in Kenya has praised him as a smart young person who has achieved success without traditional qualifications.

Mike Sonko, who has caused much disagreement during his time as governor of Nairobi, supports him as well.

Mr Mwenda, who is out of jail until his trial, says he did not do anything wrong and plans to run for office in the 2027 elections.