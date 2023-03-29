FAKE NEWS HIGHLY INFLUENCED THE 2021 GENERAL ELECTION- PF Presidential Candidate Mutotwe Kafwaya

FAKE NEWS HIGHLY INFLUENCED THE 2021 GENERAL ELECTION-KAFWAYA

Washington DC – Wednesday, 29 March 2023 (Smart Eagles)

Patriotic Front Presidential Candidate Mutotwe Kafwaya says fake news highly influenced the 2021 General Election.

And Hon Kafwaya also indicated that the composition of the Electoral Commission of Zambia with mainly UPND Supporters casts doubt on the credibility issues on the future elections in Zambia.

He has also bemoaned tactics used by the Current Administration to prevent some members of the Opposition from taking part in the electoral process.

Hon Kafwaya said the case in point is the incident on the Copperbelt in which two Opposition candidates were barred from contesting by – Elections.

He said that act prevented the people from exercising their will of choice in terms of representatives they wanted.

Hon Kafwaya was speaking yesterday in the first panel of the summit for Democracy in Washington DC.

He is representing Zambia in the Legislative Track of the Summit on Democracy with his UPND Counterpart Hon Princess Kasune.

The summit is organized by the HOUSE DEMOCRACY Partnership, International Republican Institute, National Democratic Institute and USAID.