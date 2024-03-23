False Claims of Government Plans to Arrest Archbishop Mpundu Exposed

By Rodger Zulu

Reliable sources from the Patriotic Front, the faction of former President Edgar Lungu, have disclosed plans by a group of parties under the UKA alliance to falsely allege that the government plans to arrest Archbishop Emeritus Telesphore Mpundu upon his return from a private visit in the United States.

These allegations suggest the government’s alleged displeasure with a letter, ostensibly written by Archbishop Mpundu under OCIDA, which called on the United States Government to impose economic sanctions on President Hakainde Hichilema, for purported human rights violations and the alleged narrowing of democratic freedoms.

It is also falsely claimed that the Archbishop’s trip to the U.S. was to persuade Congress to apply these sanctions.

Furthermore, the sources indicate that the UKA aims to gather a large crowd to greet Archbishop Mpundu at KKIA, portraying him as a hero, and then allege that the crowd protected him from an arrest attempt by the police.

The Archbishop is expected to arrive on March 23rd, 2024.

Catholic Church insiders assert that the Archbishop did not write the statement in question. Instead, it was purportedly penned by self-proclaimed civil rights activist Brebner Changala and academic Sishuwa Sishuwa while the Archbishop was on vacation in America.