FALSE WITNESS DETAINED….HE ALLEGEDLY TOLD POLICE THE WOMAN WAS VICTIM OF HIT AND RUN WHEN SHE WAS BEATEN TO DEATH

A taxi driver of Matero Township has been warned and cautioned for allegedly giving false information to the police in a case a 32-year-old woman of Chawama Township was beaten to death on Christmas Eve allegedly by her husband on suspicion of infidelity.

Peter Thole, who has been released on police bond, was allegedly hired to transport Kangwa Mwango to University Teaching Hospitals (UTH) for medical attention after she had allegedly been battered by Stephen Yamba, 44.But on the way to UTH, Thole went to Kabwata Police Station and allegedly reported that Ms Mwango had been involved in a hit-and-run road traffic accident. Ms Mwango died before reaching UTH.

Yesterday, police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga said in an interview that Thole told officers that he needed to report the matter to the police before taking Ms Mwango to UTH.“Mr Thole was hired to transport Ms Mwango to UTH, but he went to the police and said he had a victim of a hit-and-run accident.

“When the condition [of Ms Mwango] worsened while at the police station, her relatives went there and said the victim had actually been beaten by the husband. It was then that police detained Mr Thole,” Mr Hamoonga said.

Thole was later released after police recorded a warn-and-caution statement from him.On Christmas Eve, Ms Mwango was allegedly beaten by Mr Yamba from around 19:00 hours until the following morning about 07:00 hours.

After learning that the wife had died of the beating, Mr Yamba took his own life.On Sunday, Ms Mwango’s sister, Cecilia, told the Daily Mail that a taxi driver had been called to take her sibling to the hospital after the husband had allegedly beaten her.“I don’t know the name of the taxi driver or his details, but he was equally beaten by Mr Yamba the same night on suspicion that he was the one who was taking his wife to see other men,” Cecilia said.