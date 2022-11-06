Chipenzi MacDonald



FALSEHOOD MUST NOT BE ENTERTAINED

I have noted with utmost dismay the story circulating on PF run social media pages and spreading in many whatsapp blogs dragging my name in the Electoral defeat suffered by PF from the just-ended 24 local government by-elections held in 21 wards and 3 districts where the ruling party bagged 22 while PF 2 of the seats.

The falsehoods that generated by the liars that i was engaged in the “rigging” the elections together with ECZ and OP are not only malicious, derogatory and inflammatory but must be dismissed with the contempt they deserved.

We all know that s/he who falls will always have something to attribute his/her failure to but it is evil and luciferian to drag innocent names and institutions to justify one’s failure.

Excitedly, however is that the ECZ has summoned the PF chief of propaganda mill, Raphael Nakacinda, for a hearing on Monday next week over his allegations of pre-marked paper distribution during the just ended by-elections by ECZ and NGOs.

Am sure Mr Nakacinda is aware that falsehood, inflammation and derogatory statements against any person or party in the electoral process is a serious offence under the Electoral laws with Electoral Process Act No No. 35 of 2016 (electoral Code of conduct) regulation 15(1)(c) warning that;

Any person who makes false, defamatory or inflammatory allegations concerning any person or political party in connection with an election commits an offence and is liable, upon conviction, to a fine not exceeding two hundred thousand penalty units (ZMK 60,000.00) or to imprisonment for a term not exceeding two years, or to both

It is the nation’s hope and my hope too that Mr. Nakacinda has evidence of the “rigging” he informed the nation happened or face the wrath of the provision of the above cited law which will be his portion.

Let us play non-malicious politics and avoid, all times, politics of attention seeking which are destructive politics.

I submit

Mcdonald Chipenzi