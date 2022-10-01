FAMILIAR NAME POPS UP IN THE HUNT FOR CHIPOLOPOLO TOP JOB..!!

CHARLES MUSONDA SNR

FAZ adviced to also try consider Charles Musonda Snr, he comes in with vast experience and has coached top notch world class players before.

We have tried all the local coaches before, they have all failed.

But one has not been tried yet and this could be an opportunity to bring him on board and improve the fortunes of Zambian football.

This person is Charles Musonda, the father to football star Charlie Musonda who is in the books of Spanish Laliga side Levante.

Musonda has massive experience in football. He had a successful career in Belgium which saw him win the Belgian League, Belgian Cup, Belgian Super Cup and a runners up in The European Cup Winners Cup now UEFA Europa League.

Musonda served as youth coach in the Belgian top flight with the biggest club in the country “Anderlect.” Some of the current world top players passed through him. Players like Romelu Lukaku, Kevin De Bruyne, Youri Tielemann, Felliaini among several others.

He was also part of the TP Mazembe technical bench as Assistant Coach.

This experience is what is needed in the forth coming qualifiers. At least he will be able to blend a good squad that will perform wonders during the Afcon and the next World Cup qualifiers.

Football Association of Zambia could try the former Zambian International as fans cryout for a local coach,someone with Zambian Blood.

The past should be buried, let peace reign and forgive and forget! Charlie SNR can be of use! And that’s if he can accept coaching the Copper Bullets.

In the picture is Charles Musonda with his son Charlie Musonda Jnr.