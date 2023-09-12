Families Being Displaced In Zambezi District: North-Western Chiefs Must Do More- Jackson Silavwe

Families Being Displaced In Zambezi District: North-Western Chiefs Must Do More

Issued: 12/09/2023

The New Dawn Government must inform the Nation on the ongoing displacement of families and people in zambezi district due to the recent lunda-luvale violence.

Lunda’s in predominantly luvale’s areas are moving out and the same is happening luvale’s in lunda areas. This is unacceptable in a nation which professes to be ONE. One Zambia One Nation.

We have also taken great exception at the lack of strong intervention from both the lunda-luvale traditional leadership in bringing our people together.

As politicians are mostly conflicted and stoke ethnic tension to win votes in their favour in Zambia, traditional leaders remain the last bastion of hope and peace.

Their royal highnesses from both tribes need to do more to permanently end the lunda-luvale violence.

Silavwe Jackson.

President.

GPZ.