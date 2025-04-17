Families of Kwaito Legends Doc Shebeleza and Winnie Khumalo still await DSAC Support

LFamilies of Kwaito Legends Doc Shebeleza and Winnie Khumalo still await DSAC Support



The families of late kwaito icons Victor “Doc Shebeleza” Bogopane and Winnie Khumalo are still waiting for financial assistance from the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture (DSAC), according to Sunday World.



Both artists passed away in January 2025, but no aid has been provided through the Silapha Wellness Intervention Programme an initiative managed by Workforce Health and designed to safeguard the mental and physical well-being of South African creatives.





The delay has sparked criticism from across the music industry, with many accusing the government of turning its back on cultural pioneers.



At Bogopane’s funeral, Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie condemned record labels for not stepping up to support artists in their final moments.



Music veterans Mzwakhe Mbuli and Chicco Twala echoed these sentiments, highlighting the financial struggles both Bogopane and Khumalo faced in accessing adequate medical care before their deaths.



The continued lack of action from DSAC has reignited debate about the effectiveness of the department’s artist welfare initiatives and its broader commitment to those who shaped the country’s cultural identity.