FAMILY CONFIRMS MARITAL DISPUTE AS CAUSE OF CHILE ONE’S DEATH

By Rogan Labika

Family Spokesperson Kelvin Tembo has told Diamond TV that Richard Chileshe popularly known as Chile One of House Number 26 Ngozi Street Riverside in Kitwe was allegedly shot dead by his wife Annie Monta in the early hours of Saturday following a suspected marital dispute.

Mr. Tembo narrates having received a distress call from Mr. Chileshe’s younger brother moments after he heard the sound of a gunshot around 01:00 hours.

He says upon discovery of the fatal shooting the witness who lives in the same residence rushed the victim to Progress Medical Hospital where minutes later he was pronounced dead.

Mr. Chileshe who was also referred to as Copperbelt Commander among smallscale miners who were previously known as Jerabos is survived by seven children and a wife who is now behind bars in connection with the alleged murder.

The deceased owned a thriving logistics company that employed dozens of youths to manage his tipper trucks and before the UPND formed government the vehicles mostly operated at the famous Black Mountain.

Police have since instituted an investigation in the shooting incident. – Diamond TV