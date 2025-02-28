FAMILY DECRIES LACK OF GOVERNMENT SUPPORT FOR GIRL SHOT BY POLICE





The family of a 13-year-old girl from Kantanshi Township in Mufulira District, who was mistakenly shot in the leg by police on February 22, 2025, has expressed disappointment over what they describe as a lack of government support in her recovery.





Clifford Kunda, the father of the victim, Bukata Bunda, told Diamond News that no government official has visited the girl since the incident, a situation he finds deeply disappointing.





He further stated that the family is unhappy with the prospect of amputation, arguing that Bukata is too young to lose her leg and urging the government to intervene and explore alternative treatment options.





Mr. Kunda also revealed that since the shooting, police have distanced themselves from the matter and have not communicated with the family regarding what action will be taken against the officer who fired the shot.