FAMILY FINALLY BURIES PASTOR AFTER WAITING FOR ALMOST 2 YEARS FOR HIS RESURRECTION.

A South African pastor, Siva Moodley who died in 2021 has finally been buried after his body was kept for 579 days as church members awaited his resurrection.

The 53 Year Old Pastor, the founder of The Miracle Centre in the north of Johannesburg, died after falling ill.

SA News reports that Moodley’s body had been kept at a Johannesburg mortuary since his death with his family and members of the church visiting the funeral home to pray for his resurrection.

Since his death, services at the church have been going on as normal and are conducted by his wife, Jessie, son, David, and daughter Kathryn Jade. The services are also live streamed on social media. The church has allegedly not openly acknowledged his death on social media or informed the congregation of his whereabouts. His social media accounts, notably Facebook and Twitter, are operational and messages are posted every day as if they are from him.

The funeral home manager, Martin du Toit, is said to have lodged an application with the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court to grant him permission to have Moodley buried or cremated.

