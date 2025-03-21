FAMILY IN SKELETAL MYSTERY FACES UP TO ONE MONTH IN JAIL FOR CONCEALING DEATH



A family that concealed the death of George Kalaba of Garden Luangwa Township, whose body was found in skeletal form in his home, risks imprisonment not exceeding one month if found guilty of failing to give notice of his death.





This is according to count two of the charge, in which the late Kalaba’s three daughters and the mother’s friend are charged with failure to give notice of death, contrary to Section 9 of the Birth and Death Registration Act, Chapter 51 of the Laws of Zambia.





However, if the court finds the deceased’s wife, Sylvia Mutumba Kalaba, guilty of manslaughter contrary to Section 199 of the Penal Code, Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia, she risks life imprisonment.





During their first appearance before the Lusaka Magistrate Court on March 20, 2025, the court explained their charges and referred them to the High Court for trial on a date to be communicated in the next criminal session.



Meanwhile, Mr. Kalaba’s juvenile daughter, who was not indicted, has been discharged following consent from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).



Diamond TV