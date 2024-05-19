FAMILY, LAWYERS AND OTHERS DENIED ACCESS TO VISIT CONVICTED PF SG RAPHAEL NAKACINDA.

In strange but consistent with this government modus operandi, The Zambia Correctional Service has denied incarcerated PF Secretary General Raphael Nakachinda any access to Lawyers, Family and other visitors.

Those who went to the Lusaka Central Correctional facility commonly known as Chimbokaila have told this publication that the PF Secretary General is not allowed to meet any visitors that include his own lawyers.

His lawyers are equally said to have been turned away by the newly assigned officer in charge of the facility when they attempted to see their client earlier today.

The move to deny access to the outside world is aimed at inflicting further harm on Nakachinda who has emerged as one of the most fierce critics of the clearly failed UPND regime.

The new officer in charge at the correctional facility identified as Muunzele is reported to have refused any weekend visitation and states that he is under very strict instructions from higher offices not to allow anybody to see the PF Secretary General.