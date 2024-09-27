Family Matters’ star Reginald VelJohnson denies having s£x with Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs

Reginald VelJohnson has reacted to the recent claim that he was previously s£xually involved with Sean “Diddy” Combs.

The rumour surfaced after Diddy was arrested on s£x trafficking charges on Sept. 16.

“That’s all bulls**t,” the “Family Matters” actor told TMZ during an outing in Los Angeles on Wednesday afternoon, September 25.

“I don’t know that man. I’ve never met him before.”

Despite the ongoing s£x trafficking investigation against Combs, 54, VelJohnson sent the rapper well wishes.

“I wish him well though,” the 72-year-old told the reporter.

VelJohnson, who is currently competing on Season 33 of Dancing With The Stars also told those who are fueling the rumour to “get a life.”

Four months before Combs’ arrest, a video surfaced on X of comedian Luce Cannon alleging that Combs and VelJohnson had s£x.

Cannon claimed that he once attended a party and heard squealing coming from a room.

“Somebody wearing this bitch out!” he said during the video.

He then claimed to have knocked down a door and discovered VelJohnson with Combs.

“Busted the door and look up and I see Carl Winslow,” Cannon said.

VelJohnson famously played the character of Carl on “Family Matters” from 1989 to 1998. The ABC sitcom also starred Jaleel White, who played Steve Urkel.

Combs’ name has been heavily circulating online after the father of seven was arrested on s£x trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and transportation to engage in prostitution charges last week.