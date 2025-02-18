Family of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss Seeks ‘Legal Counsel’ After Allison Holker Publishes Memoir

The family of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss has announced plans to take legal recourse against his widow, Allison Holker, for allegations made in her new memoir.

According to the Boss family, Allison’s book contains “misleading accounts and inconsistencies.”

Earlier this month, Holker published the memoir “This Far,” which she claimed was written to “help other people” following Boss’ suicide in December 2022.

But the family of the late DJ and dancer sees Holker’s objective differently and intends to sue her due to her allegations of Boss abusing drugs and more.

In one instance, Holker said she allegedly discovered a “cornucopia” of drugs that Boss left in their house, including psychedelic mushrooms.

On Wednesday, February 12, 2025, the Boss Family shared a statement explaining their opposition to Holker’s book. Boss and Holker married in 2013 and shared a son, Maddox, 8, and daughter, Zaia, 5, while Holker also has a 16-year-old daughter, Weslie, from a previous relationship.

“We, the Boss Family, are completely appalled by misleading accounts and inconsistencies in Allison’s book,” the statement began. “As a family, we have repeatedly shown compassion toward Allison despite her disrespectful and evasive actions since Stephen’s passing.”

The family ended by stating that they’ve “decided to seek legal counsel to examine this matter,” with a link to a GoFundMe with a $250,000 goal for legal fees.

“Stephen was a light in our lives and deserves to be remembered with dignity and truth,” the fundraiser’s description reads. “Some of the accounts shared in the memoir raise serious concerns and misrepresent his character, while also making harmful statements about mental health. To address this, we have decided to pursue legal counsel to seek answers and protect Stephen’s legacy.”

On Tuesday, February 11, 2025, Boss’ mother, Connie Boss Alexander, and younger brother, Dre Rose, appeared on CBS Mornings, expressing their concerns about Holker’s book.