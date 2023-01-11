Family seeks answers: [email protected] Solwezi businessman went missing for days

KAPIJI Kankasa, the 51-year old Solwezi businessman who was found [email protected] in his car at a lodge in neighbouring Lumwana in Kalumbila district, is said to have gone missing for four days, during which time his phones were also switched off.

Mr Kankasa, who has left behind a wife and four children, owned a number of businesses, including Solwezi Buffalo Wings Bar and Restaurant and some real estate, and was building an executive lodge in Mushitala area.

He was last seen in Solwezi on January 4 around 23:00 hours before he was discovered on Sunday around 15:00 hours in a [email protected]@d state in his vehicle parked outside a lodge in Kakaindu area of Lumwana where he had booked and spent a night.

“Upon inspection, the body was [email protected] .