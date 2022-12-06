Family the family silver is being stolen before our own eyes

Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba wrote;

Sadly when they came with Structural Adjustments Programmes and the privatization policy, it’s our experts and renowned economists that were shushing us to silence!

They used big terms and long explanations.

They touted the virtues of foreign investment as a panacea to our economic malaise.

We knew our country was being stolen, it’s wealth pillaged and our economy destroyed.

Zambia lost its industrial base, manufacturing sector and formal sector of the economy.

The reforms and new laws also deliberately weakened the power of organized labour, trade unionism and left a temporal workforce, divided and vulnerable.

The few lucrative companies such Zambia Sugar, Chilanga Cement, National Milling and the mines were scooped up by their selected foreign companies.

But it’s like we learn nothing from our history.

Here we are, once again witnessing the pillaging our family silver.