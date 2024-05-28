Famous actor Arnold Schwarzenegger sleeps under his statue after hotel denied him free accommodation

Famous actor Arnold Schwarzenegger posted a photo of himself sleeping on the street, under his famous bronze statue, and sadly wrote:

“How times have changed”…

The reason he wrote the sentence was not just because he was old, but because when he was governor of California he inaugurated that hotel with his statue.

The hotel management told Arnold that “you can come at any time and there will always be a separate room for you.”

When Arnold resigned as governor and one day wanted to stay at the hotel, administration refused to give him a room arguing he should pay, since the hotel was almost full.

He brought a “Sleeping Bag” and laid under the statue and explained what he wanted to convey: “When I was in an important position, they always congratulated me, and when I lost this position, they forgot about me and didn’t fulfill their promise.”

“Don’t trust your position or how much money you have, your power or your intelligence, it won’t last.”

Trying to teach everyone that when you’re “Important” in people’s eyes, everyone is your “Friends”. But once you don’t benefit or suppress their interests, you won’t matter.

“You are not always who you think you will always be, nothing lasts forever.”.

People come and go; everyone’s interests change overnight. Today they can hug you and tomorrow betray you and even trample on you.

THE CHALLENGE then, is to learn to choose well our connections, disconnecting ourselves from toxic and opportunists, and taking the time to place, in our circles of trust, those who love us for who we are, and not for what they can take us out of interest or reject us out of disinterest.

And above all our only Permanent Glory is the Crown of righteousness that is laid up for those who serve our God.