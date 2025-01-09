FANNY NGULUBE: 21 YEAR OLD LAW STUDENT SPONSORING HERSELF THROUGH HER COOKING TALENT



Chipata Mayor George Mwanza writes:



This is Fanny Ngulube, a 21 year old law degree student at Cavendish University, she is sponsoring herself pursuing a law degree through her passion for cooking.



She is the 2023 Mastercook Africa Zambian winner (k20,000) including an international travel opportunity to Kenya, Rwanda and SA. She used the prize money to pay for her school fees and part of it to inject into her own business Foodwith Fanny.





Fanny is a Chef, she cooks and supplies food and raises money to pay for her school. She is a girl child who has refused to let her situation hinder her dreams, raised by a single mother (in Chipata’s kumaholiwood compound), she envision the future with endless possibilities through her passion and advocacy for the better future of the young.





We bought some food to support her, you can as well support her dreams and education by giving her some business: contact the mother on: +260 975 605542/+260 978 552008