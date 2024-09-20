Fans ‘accuse’ Casemiro of attempting to stop Garnacho from mimicking CR7 celebration, pose

Manchester United’s Alejandro Garnacho was seemingly stopped by teammate Casemiro from mimicking Cristiano Ronaldo’s signature celebration during their Carabao Cup clash against Barnsley.

Garnacho was one of three United players to score twice as Erik ten Hag’s team dominated in a resounding 7-0 victory, advancing comfortably to the fourth round.

The Argentina netted on either side of halftime, while Marcus Rashford and Christian Eriksen also bagged two goals each. Ten Hag expressed satisfaction after Antony successfully converted a penalty, marking his first goal of the season.

Despite the jubilant atmosphere at Old Trafford, Casemiro’s subtle intervention hinted at a desire to keep things in check when Garnacho looked ready to celebrate like Ronaldo after his first goal.

Fans believe Casemiro tried to stop Garnacho from hitting Ronaldo’s iconic celebration, with some suggesting the midfielder didn’t want to see Garnacho get in trouble for mimicking compatriot Lionel Messi’s biggest rival.

“Casemiro was stopping Garnacho from doing Ronaldo celebrations coz they’ll kick him out of the Argentina squad,” wrote @NoodleHairCR7 on X.

@kobbieEraa added: “Unc knew the backlash he was going to receive from Pessi fans.”

Meanwhile, @StraightAtHim said: “Bruno and Casemiro really try and stop him after every goal. But Garnacho is absolutely shameless. I love him.”

“Man, look at the way Casemiro was dragging him so he doesn’t do Ronaldo’s celebration, wrote @paapywes, while @Johnny19United added: “Look at the way Casemiro tells him not to and Garnacho shrugs him off.. love it he does what he wants!”

That’s back-to-back wins for Ten Hag’s side, and they’ll look to keep things going at Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday.

United will then start preparing for their Europa League opener against Twente, before closing out the month with a blockbuster league clash against Tottenham.