Fans Mourn, Pray As Singer Davido’s Son Dies

The news of the death of singer, Davido’s first son, Ifeanyi, has left some of his fans in mourning.

Ifeanyi was said to have drowned in a swimming pool at the singer’s residence in the Banana Island area of Lagos State.

While some Twitter users have expressed their condolences, others hang on to hope that the news is false.

A tweep, Peace Agina, expressed her pain saying, “The demise of Davido and Chioma’s son is heartbreaking. No parent should lose their child. This is really sad. I pray God comforts them.”

Another tweep, Mr. Walter said, “The death of a child remains mysterious, unjust & questionable to his/her creator. My condolences to Davido, his fiancée, Chioma. May God grant them the fortitude to bear this loss. The global entertainment industry is traumatised by this sad occurrence.”

A tweep, Mr Sam, shared his faith that Ifeanyi is still alive and said, “Till Davido tweets about it, Ifeanyichukwu lives. I want all parents to join me & say! no matter how old I am, I shall never witness the death of my children. Amen.”

Oluwadamilola90, hoped to get positive response from Davido saying, “Waiting for positive news from #davido since last night. Good Lord show mercy.”