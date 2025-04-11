FAREWELL MY DEAR FRIEND, MY DEAR SISTER, MY DEAR COMRADE EDITH NAWAKWI!- Fred M’membe

FAREWELL MY DEAR FRIEND, MY DEAR SISTER, MY DEAR COMRADE EDITH NAWAKWI!



When an energetic and forceful people cry, injustice trembles.





The death of Edith Nawakwi has caused injustice in this country to tremble and try to be good to her, befriend her in death, and join her mourning – or even to take over her funeral.



A leader or individual respected by both allies and foes typically possesses outstanding qualities – qualities of fairness, strong leadership, and a consistent moral code. These characteristics allow them to command respect even from those who oppose them, fostering this level of respect.





Today is a day for mourning and remembering. I am pained to the core by the death of Edith. I know I share this pain with most of the people of this country. This is truly a national loss.

We mourn a heroine: Edith. We mourn her loss as a nation together.





For the family of Edith, we can not bear, as you do, the full impact of this loss. But we feel the loss, and we’re thinking about you so very much. Your loved one was intelligent and brave, and she had that special grace, that special spirit that gave her the courage to take on injustice, unfairness, and inhumanity without respite.





She had an insatiable hunger for fairness, justice, and humaneness.She wished to serve, and she did. She served all of us. She had boundless love for all of us. I know it is hard to understand, but sometimes, painful things like this happen.



Farewell, my dear friend, my dear sister, my dear Comrade!



Fred M’membe

President of the Socialist Party