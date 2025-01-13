A farm worker was kicked to de@th after he allegedly attempted to r@pe a cow in Brazil.

The 45-year-old victim, whose name has not been released, was found Wednesday, Jan. 8, by witnesses lying unconscious near the animal and wearing a condom at a farm located in Samambaia, a town in the Federal District.

A coworker told police that he and the man spent Tuesday, Jan. 7, drinking together at the property, where the victim lived.

The farm worker woke up Wednesday around 5am to milk two cows before he met with the owner for breakfast.

The coworker revealed that the man then returned to collect even more milk from the cows.

When the man failed to return, the coworker told investigators that he and others became concerned.

He went looking for the man and discovered him lying unconscious next to one of the cows around 6:35 am.

The coworker moved the man’s body and noticed that he was wearing a condom.

Paramedics attempted to revive the farm worker, who did not have a heartbeat, and pronounced him de@d an hour later.

The incident comes almost five months after a Russian tourist who allegedly tried to r@pe a cow was k!lled in Thailand.

Evgenii Kuvshinov, 26, is said to have stripped off and sidled over to a male bull before turning his attention to a female tied to a wooden fence in a field

He attempted to climb on the cow but she reacted violently and pinned him to the ground before g0ring him.