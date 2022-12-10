FARMER, WITCHDOCTOR IN COURT ON MURDER CHARGE

By Brian Hantuba

A Farmer and a Traditional Healer of Pemba District have appeared before the Monze Subordinate Court in a matter in which they are charged for the alleged murder of Andrew Mudebwe.

Appearing before the Monze Subordinate Court were 45-year-old farmer Cephas Mudenda of Mooya Village and 43-year-old traditional healer Clever Mukandela of Simangwe Village.

The duo is alleged to have jointly murdered Mudebwe between 28th and 29th October, 2022 in Pemba District.

Details of the offence are yet to be revealed as the two are yet to be committed to the High Court for trial.

Magistrate Lwiimba Ng’onga adjourned the matter to 21st December, 2022 for mention.