Farmers disappointed with President HH- Former Catholic Priesthood student Charles Kakula

Former Catholic Priesthood student Charles Kakula writes…Farmers disappointed with President HH.



Today I went to katuba,liteta and chisamba district to interact with Farmers and to find out if they have received any fertilizer, I was told that UPND Government under H.E President Hakainedi hichilema have not delivered Fertilizer to the poor farmers and they have lost confidence in the leadership of president Hakainedi hichilema.



“I have given 5 days the UPND Government to deliver fertilizer to the poor farmers if not I will tell the farmers across the country what to do on the ballot paper in 2026”.



I promised the farmers that I will go back within 5 days to check if UPND Government have delivered Fertilizer to them.

If Fertilizer will not be delivered I will bring all the farmers across the country at ministry of agriculture and their will only leave once there get fertilizer.



Charles kakula

Political activist