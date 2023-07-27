FARMERS EXPORT SOYABEANS TO CHINA AND INDIA

Small scale farmers have started exporting soyabeans to china and India following increased demand of that market.

National Association of Small Holder farmers ( NASF) executive director Frank Kayula says farmers are now exporting huge quantities of soyabeans to china, India and Tanzania.

Dr Kayula said in an interview that the china market was demanding for huge tonnes of soyabeans from Zambia and that the export of soyabeans had helped to push the price of soyabeans from K4 per Kilogramme to K7.

” We are happy that the price of soyabeans is going up and has so far reached K7 on the market because of the increased exports to china. The exports to Tanzania are also destined for the china market,” he said.

Dr Kayula said there were some Asians on the local market that were Buying the soyabeans and exporting them to china.

Farmers in most parts of the country sush as Mpongwe, Mkushi, Chikankata and other parts of the country were exporting the soyabeans to china.

He also said some firms from Rwanda were intending to support small scale farmers in Zambia to grow maize to be exported to that country.

Dr Kayula welcomed the development as it would encourage more farmers to grow more maize for export.

He said NASF would need to consult the ministry of agriculture on the development so that the right procedures were followed.

Credit: TIMES OF ZAMBIA.