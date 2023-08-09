FARMERS IN CHIENGE DISTRICT REJOICE OVER FRA PROMPT PAYMENTS FOR MAIZE SALES

By Pilate Nsama

Farmers in Chienge District are delighted as they start receiving payment for the maize they sold to the Food Reserve Agency (FRA). The payments are being made based on the amount of maize each farmer sold and the satellite they were assigned to.

Mr. Balankoto, who is the lead farmer in the Mununga area, expressed his satisfaction with the promptness of the payments this farming season. He commended the FRA for paying farmers on time, which will greatly benefit them and their families. Mr. Balankoto emphasized the importance of timely payments, as it allows farmers to plan effectively for future agricultural activities.

Another farmer, Mr. Bowa John, expressed his gratitude to the government for the swift response to the needs of farmers in Chienge District. He specifically mentioned the importance of ensuring the timely delivery of fertilizer before the onset of the rainy season. Mr. Bowa highlighted that early availability of fertilizers would enable farmers to prepare their fields adequately and achieve optimal crop yields.

The New Dawn Administration was also called upon by Mr. Bowa to prioritize the timely delivery of fertilizer, as it plays a crucial role in ensuring successful farming seasons. He further emphasized the significance of addressing challenges faced by farmers promptly, to enable them to meet their agricultural goals efficiently.

The positive response from farmers receiving payments for their maize sales demonstrates the commitment of the FRA and the government towards supporting farmers in Chienge District. By ensuring prompt payments and timely provision of agricultural inputs like fertilizers, it is hoped that farmers will be able to boost their productivity and contribute to food security in the region.

Kalungwishi FM